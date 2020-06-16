All apartments in Charlotte
11727 Brambleton Court
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

11727 Brambleton Court

11727 Brambleton Court · (980) 219-8129
Location

11727 Brambleton Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3329 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant occupied, no showings before 8/8. Applications encouraged.
Executive Ballantyne 2 story, over 3000 Sq Ft home in Hunters Valley. 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwoods on most on main level, Master suite on main, great room with fireplace, big kitchen with lots of cabinets, dual stairs, dining room, 2 car garage, large secondary bedrooms, walk in attic storage, big bonus room with closet could be 5th bedroom, nice landscaping, breakfast area, deck in back. Great school System. Nearby Restaurants and lots of new shopping centers everywhere. Close to 485. Includes lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11727 Brambleton Court have any available units?
11727 Brambleton Court has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11727 Brambleton Court have?
Some of 11727 Brambleton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11727 Brambleton Court currently offering any rent specials?
11727 Brambleton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11727 Brambleton Court pet-friendly?
No, 11727 Brambleton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11727 Brambleton Court offer parking?
Yes, 11727 Brambleton Court does offer parking.
Does 11727 Brambleton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11727 Brambleton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11727 Brambleton Court have a pool?
No, 11727 Brambleton Court does not have a pool.
Does 11727 Brambleton Court have accessible units?
No, 11727 Brambleton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11727 Brambleton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11727 Brambleton Court has units with dishwashers.
