11727 Brambleton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Tenant occupied, no showings before 8/8. Applications encouraged.

Executive Ballantyne 2 story, over 3000 Sq Ft home in Hunters Valley. 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwoods on most on main level, Master suite on main, great room with fireplace, big kitchen with lots of cabinets, dual stairs, dining room, 2 car garage, large secondary bedrooms, walk in attic storage, big bonus room with closet could be 5th bedroom, nice landscaping, breakfast area, deck in back. Great school System. Nearby Restaurants and lots of new shopping centers everywhere. Close to 485. Includes lawn maintenance.