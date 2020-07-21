All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11719 Harsworth Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11719 Harsworth Ln
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

11719 Harsworth Ln

11719 Harsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11719 Harsworth Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
tennis court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Perfect Townhome in Perfect Location - Perfect townhome in the perfect location! Open layout with large great room,dining room and breakfast area. Vaulted ceilings in master suite which includes garden tub and double sinks. Spacious extra bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Attached one car garage Townhouse backs to natural wooded area for added privacy. Community pool and tennis. Washer/Dryer remain.
I-485 to South on Rea Rd, L) Onto Reavencrest Park Dr, R) Onto Verdugo Dr, L) Onto Harsworth Ln, @nd home on the right.

(RLNE2408879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11719 Harsworth Ln have any available units?
11719 Harsworth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11719 Harsworth Ln have?
Some of 11719 Harsworth Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11719 Harsworth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11719 Harsworth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11719 Harsworth Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11719 Harsworth Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11719 Harsworth Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11719 Harsworth Ln offers parking.
Does 11719 Harsworth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11719 Harsworth Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11719 Harsworth Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11719 Harsworth Ln has a pool.
Does 11719 Harsworth Ln have accessible units?
No, 11719 Harsworth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11719 Harsworth Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11719 Harsworth Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte