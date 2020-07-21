11719 Harsworth Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Perfect Townhome in Perfect Location - Perfect townhome in the perfect location! Open layout with large great room,dining room and breakfast area. Vaulted ceilings in master suite which includes garden tub and double sinks. Spacious extra bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Attached one car garage Townhouse backs to natural wooded area for added privacy. Community pool and tennis. Washer/Dryer remain.

I-485 to South on Rea Rd, L) Onto Reavencrest Park Dr, R) Onto Verdugo Dr, L) Onto Harsworth Ln, @nd home on the right.



(RLNE2408879)