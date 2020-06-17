All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane

11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane · (704) 927-5477
Location

11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful Updated Ballantyne Area Townhome! - Updated Kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including Refrigerator. Laminate wood flooring and fresh paint thru-out. Wonderful location is near Stonecrest, Ballantyne Village, Blakeney, Waverly & more! Open floorpan on main level with gas fireplace in great room. Second living area on lower level has many uses. Ready to move in today!

Visit www.myhomeleasing.com to apply.

Application Fee: $75 Per Adult

(RLNE5592915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane have any available units?
11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane have?
Some of 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane offer parking?
No, 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane have a pool?
No, 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane have accessible units?
No, 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11713 Fiddlers Roof Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
