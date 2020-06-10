Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11701 Shandon Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11701 Shandon Circle
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:54 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11701 Shandon Circle
11701 Shandon Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11701 Shandon Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Ballantyne area 2 bdrm 1 bath, 1100 sq ft (Duplex), Laminate floors throughout, Private yard with 10x12 deck, LANDSCAPING INCLUDED, Washer and Dryer Included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have any available units?
11701 Shandon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 11701 Shandon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Shandon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 Shandon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11701 Shandon Circle offers parking.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11701 Shandon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have a pool?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have accessible units?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte