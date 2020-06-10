All apartments in Charlotte
11701 Shandon Circle

11701 Shandon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11701 Shandon Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Ballantyne area 2 bdrm 1 bath, 1100 sq ft (Duplex), Laminate floors throughout, Private yard with 10x12 deck, LANDSCAPING INCLUDED, Washer and Dryer Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 Shandon Circle have any available units?
11701 Shandon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11701 Shandon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Shandon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 Shandon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11701 Shandon Circle offers parking.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11701 Shandon Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have a pool?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have accessible units?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 Shandon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 Shandon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

