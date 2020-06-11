11640 Huxley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful brick-accented townhome with features including an inside entryway with gorgeous white wall trim, freshly painted neutral colors throughout and large windows that provide views of the backyard and lots of natural daylight. The family room includes a fireplace perfect for entertaining and is separated from the kitchen by a wall divider adding distinction between the different rooms, while maintaining an open feel. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters, white cabinets, and all major appliances. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bath featuring a dual vanity sink and separate shower and bathtub. Two additional bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom complete the second level space.



Situated in the Ravencrest Community offering amenities such as a swimming pool, playground, and tennis court. Utilities include water, trash collection and yard care.



Pets conditional - One pet under 30 lbs welcome.