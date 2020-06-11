All apartments in Charlotte
11640 Huxley Road

11640 Huxley Road · No Longer Available
Location

11640 Huxley Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful brick-accented townhome with features including an inside entryway with gorgeous white wall trim, freshly painted neutral colors throughout and large windows that provide views of the backyard and lots of natural daylight. The family room includes a fireplace perfect for entertaining and is separated from the kitchen by a wall divider adding distinction between the different rooms, while maintaining an open feel. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite counters, white cabinets, and all major appliances. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bath featuring a dual vanity sink and separate shower and bathtub. Two additional bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom complete the second level space.

Situated in the Ravencrest Community offering amenities such as a swimming pool, playground, and tennis court. Utilities include water, trash collection and yard care.

Pets conditional - One pet under 30 lbs welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11640 Huxley Road have any available units?
11640 Huxley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11640 Huxley Road have?
Some of 11640 Huxley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11640 Huxley Road currently offering any rent specials?
11640 Huxley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11640 Huxley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11640 Huxley Road is pet friendly.
Does 11640 Huxley Road offer parking?
Yes, 11640 Huxley Road offers parking.
Does 11640 Huxley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11640 Huxley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11640 Huxley Road have a pool?
Yes, 11640 Huxley Road has a pool.
Does 11640 Huxley Road have accessible units?
No, 11640 Huxley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11640 Huxley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11640 Huxley Road has units with dishwashers.
