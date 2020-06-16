11630 Red Rust Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction tennis court

NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME IN REA FARMS- END UNIT- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with all of the upgrades. One Car "rear load" Garage & street parking. Open Concept with lots of natural light. Blinds throughout. Ready 1/31/2020. Located in the highly desired Waverly area in South Charlotte, Rea Farms is the perfect spot for anyone to live. These townhomes will be seated right in the Rea Farms master planned area, including retail and apartments. Living here, you'll be right next door to high end shopping, restaurants, fitness centers, and more. Life Time Fitness, Tennis Center, the largest & upscale Harris Teeter. Not to mention, Rea Farms has convenient access to I-485, allowing it to be just a short drive to uptown Charlotte, Waxhaw, Weddington and more!