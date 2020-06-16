All apartments in Charlotte
11630 Red Rust Lane

11630 Red Rust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11630 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
tennis court
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME IN REA FARMS- END UNIT- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths with all of the upgrades. One Car "rear load" Garage & street parking. Open Concept with lots of natural light. Blinds throughout. Ready 1/31/2020. Located in the highly desired Waverly area in South Charlotte, Rea Farms is the perfect spot for anyone to live. These townhomes will be seated right in the Rea Farms master planned area, including retail and apartments. Living here, you'll be right next door to high end shopping, restaurants, fitness centers, and more. Life Time Fitness, Tennis Center, the largest & upscale Harris Teeter. Not to mention, Rea Farms has convenient access to I-485, allowing it to be just a short drive to uptown Charlotte, Waxhaw, Weddington and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
11630 Red Rust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11630 Red Rust Lane have?
Some of 11630 Red Rust Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11630 Red Rust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11630 Red Rust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11630 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11630 Red Rust Lane offers parking.
Does 11630 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11630 Red Rust Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
No, 11630 Red Rust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11630 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11630 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11630 Red Rust Lane has units with dishwashers.

