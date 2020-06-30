11618 Red Rust Lane

Amenities

Ballantyne Location! Located in South Charlotte's desirable community !!This Brand New townhouse on a Middle Lot in Rea Farms Subdivision is just stunning! Boasting a welcoming open & flowing floor plan with 3bed/2.5bath.Open concept beautifully laid out,bringing in abundance of natural light in; main level with wood flooring.Spacious living room flowing towards kitchen featuring lots of cabinet & counter space giving you all the ease; not to forget the beautiful center island, granite counters, SS appliances, recessed lighting, pantry.Spacious rooms upstairs, master bath with tiles standing shower. This one is definitely luxury in a steal price! Located in a prime location with just minutes to area's best schools, convenient to I-485, Blakeney, Promenade, Stonecrest and restaurants/shopping. Directions:From Charlotte: Take I-77 South to I-485 Outer towards Pineville. Take Exit 57 for NC 16/Providence Road. Take Providence Road south and turn right on to Golf Links Drive. You will pass Lifetime Fitness and turn left onto Red Rust. Contact us to schedule a showing.