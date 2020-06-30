All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:07 AM

11618 Red Rust Lane

11618 Red Rust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11618 Red Rust Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Ballantyne Location! Located in South Charlotte's desirable community !!This Brand New townhouse on a Middle Lot in Rea Farms Subdivision is just stunning! Boasting a welcoming open & flowing floor plan with 3bed/2.5bath.Open concept beautifully laid out,bringing in abundance of natural light in; main level with wood flooring.Spacious living room flowing towards kitchen featuring lots of cabinet & counter space giving you all the ease; not to forget the beautiful center island, granite counters, SS appliances, recessed lighting, pantry.Spacious rooms upstairs, master bath with tiles standing shower. This one is definitely luxury in a steal price! Located in a prime location with just minutes to area's best schools, convenient to I-485, Blakeney, Promenade, Stonecrest and restaurants/shopping. Directions:From Charlotte: Take I-77 South to I-485 Outer towards Pineville. Take Exit 57 for NC 16/Providence Road. Take Providence Road south and turn right on to Golf Links Drive. You will pass Lifetime Fitness and turn left onto Red Rust. Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11618 Red Rust Lane have any available units?
11618 Red Rust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11618 Red Rust Lane have?
Some of 11618 Red Rust Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11618 Red Rust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11618 Red Rust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11618 Red Rust Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11618 Red Rust Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11618 Red Rust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11618 Red Rust Lane offers parking.
Does 11618 Red Rust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11618 Red Rust Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11618 Red Rust Lane have a pool?
No, 11618 Red Rust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11618 Red Rust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11618 Red Rust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11618 Red Rust Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11618 Red Rust Lane has units with dishwashers.

