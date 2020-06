Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent location in Ballantyne/Blakeney area! HUGE (almost 2000 sq. ft.), 3 level townhome with 2 bedrooms with 2 full en suite bathrooms and 2 half baths. This home features a large bonus room on the bottom level that can be used as a office, den, play space - get creative! Washer/dryer included in rent. Community Pool. Walk to shopping. Top-ranked schools!