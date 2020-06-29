11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1

Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in Ballantyne/ Blakeney area! This attractive home has wood floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Spacious kitchen boasts new cabinets, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/ range and microwave hood! Dining area overlooks private back patio. Large living room is cable/ internet ready. Upstairs has two master bedrooms with large walk-in closets! In addition to a one car garage, this home has ample storage space. Great location; close to shopping, restaurants, schools and more!
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222.
NC Real Estate Broker