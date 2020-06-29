11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautifully renovated two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in Ballantyne/ Blakeney area! This attractive home has wood floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Spacious kitchen boasts new cabinets, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/ range and microwave hood! Dining area overlooks private back patio. Large living room is cable/ internet ready. Upstairs has two master bedrooms with large walk-in closets! In addition to a one car garage, this home has ample storage space. Great location; close to shopping, restaurants, schools and more!

Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222.

NC Real Estate Broker