Charlotte, NC
11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1

11533 Delores Ferguson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11533 Delores Ferguson Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully renovated two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in Ballantyne/ Blakeney area! This attractive home has wood floors downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Spacious kitchen boasts new cabinets, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/ range and microwave hood! Dining area overlooks private back patio. Large living room is cable/ internet ready. Upstairs has two master bedrooms with large walk-in closets! In addition to a one car garage, this home has ample storage space. Great location; close to shopping, restaurants, schools and more!
Please call Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222.
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 have any available units?
11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 have?
Some of 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11533 Delores Ferguson Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
