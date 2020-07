Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 story townhome in the desirable Stillwater neighborhood in Ballantyne. This 2 bedroom w/bonus, 2 full bath, and 2 half bath home is a MUST-SEE and will NOT last long! There are beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, 2 inch faux wood blinds, and so much more. Call us to schedule an appointment today!