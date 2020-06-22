All apartments in Charlotte
11519 Retriever Way

Location

11519 Retriever Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
Perfect Location! Don't miss out on this gem; Spacious Condo Unit is near to UNCC. This beautifully lay out unit is ready to move in! Boasting 2bed/2.5bath,lots of Kitchen Space . Main level with Fire Place & Upper Level with Carpet Flooring! Much More to list here, so come see it for yourself! Contact Today for more details!

Directions:Head west on Alumni Way/Toby Creek Rd toward E W.T. Harris Blvd 43 s (0.3 mi) Continue on E W.T. Harris Blvd. Take Browne Rd to Retriever Way 13 min (6.7 mi) Turn right onto Retriever Way
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11519 Retriever Way have any available units?
11519 Retriever Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11519 Retriever Way currently offering any rent specials?
11519 Retriever Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11519 Retriever Way pet-friendly?
No, 11519 Retriever Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11519 Retriever Way offer parking?
No, 11519 Retriever Way does not offer parking.
Does 11519 Retriever Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11519 Retriever Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11519 Retriever Way have a pool?
No, 11519 Retriever Way does not have a pool.
Does 11519 Retriever Way have accessible units?
No, 11519 Retriever Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11519 Retriever Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11519 Retriever Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11519 Retriever Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11519 Retriever Way does not have units with air conditioning.
