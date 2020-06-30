All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 26 2020

11509 Planters Estates Drive

11509 Planters Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11509 Planters Estates Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 Planters Estates Drive have any available units?
11509 Planters Estates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11509 Planters Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11509 Planters Estates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 Planters Estates Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11509 Planters Estates Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11509 Planters Estates Drive offer parking?
No, 11509 Planters Estates Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11509 Planters Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 Planters Estates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 Planters Estates Drive have a pool?
No, 11509 Planters Estates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11509 Planters Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 11509 Planters Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 Planters Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11509 Planters Estates Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11509 Planters Estates Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11509 Planters Estates Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

