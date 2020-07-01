11443 Savannah Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 2bed/2.5bath townhouse located in desirable Steel Creek area! This Move In Ready gem is laid out with features you will love. Conveniently located close to the Rivergate Shopping, Restaurants, Interstates, Hwys, Schools, Entertainment & Much More! Don't let this pass you by. Stop by today to take a look!



Directions:From 485 take the S .tyron exit and head towards.SC savannah will be on the left about a 1/2 mile passed carowinds Blwd. Once you enter the Community go left at the round about and town home will be on your right.

Contact us to schedule a showing.