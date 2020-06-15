All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:16 AM

11426 Savannah Creek Drive

11426 Savannah Creek Drive · (803) 329-3285
Location

11426 Savannah Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11426 Savannah Creek Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious End Unit in Upscale Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town-home has an open style floor plan. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with a TV mount in place. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, a built-in microwave and a mobile kitchen island. The main floor has lots of natural lighting and wood flooring. The upstairs laundry room is equipped with a washer/dryer (as-is). Additional features include a private patio with a storage room, faux wood blinds, updated paint colors, carpet upstairs, drapery included, and water is included!! Steele Creek community offers a pool, fitness clubhouse, landscape & exterior maintenance, sidewalks, and is conveniently located to the interstate.

***Furnished photos are for marketing purposes only!***

Pet Policy: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet. Cats and or small dog only.

Directions from Fort Mill Office: Left onto Hwy 160. Continue straight onto Steele Creek Rd entering into North Carolina. Right onto S. Tryon St. Right onto Savannah Club Dr. Take 3rd exit at traffic circle.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: Please call our office at 803-835-1974 to make an appointment. We show this unit Monday-Friday 10 am to 3 pm. A Rinehart representative or owner will meet you to accompany you on your tour.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4610289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11426 Savannah Creek Drive have any available units?
11426 Savannah Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11426 Savannah Creek Drive have?
Some of 11426 Savannah Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11426 Savannah Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11426 Savannah Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11426 Savannah Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11426 Savannah Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11426 Savannah Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 11426 Savannah Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11426 Savannah Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11426 Savannah Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11426 Savannah Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11426 Savannah Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 11426 Savannah Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 11426 Savannah Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11426 Savannah Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11426 Savannah Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
