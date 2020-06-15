11426 Savannah Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious End Unit in Upscale Neighborhood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit town-home has an open style floor plan. The Master bedroom is on the main floor with a TV mount in place. Kitchen has plenty of cabinetry with a refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, a built-in microwave and a mobile kitchen island. The main floor has lots of natural lighting and wood flooring. The upstairs laundry room is equipped with a washer/dryer (as-is). Additional features include a private patio with a storage room, faux wood blinds, updated paint colors, carpet upstairs, drapery included, and water is included!! Steele Creek community offers a pool, fitness clubhouse, landscape & exterior maintenance, sidewalks, and is conveniently located to the interstate.



***Furnished photos are for marketing purposes only!***



Pet Policy: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet with $10/month pet rent per pet. Cats and or small dog only.



Directions from Fort Mill Office: Left onto Hwy 160. Continue straight onto Steele Creek Rd entering into North Carolina. Right onto S. Tryon St. Right onto Savannah Club Dr. Take 3rd exit at traffic circle.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: Please call our office at 803-835-1974 to make an appointment. We show this unit Monday-Friday 10 am to 3 pm. A Rinehart representative or owner will meet you to accompany you on your tour.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



