Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

1141 Dilworth Crescent Row Available 02/15/20 1141 Dilworth Crescent - Luxury in Dilworth! This fantastic three-story brick townhome welcomes you in with a grand foyer & an open floor plan between the living room, dining/sitting room, and kitchen. True hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and a nice fenced-in back patio. A stately winding staircase brings you upstairs to a large master bedroom with massive walk-in closet, jetted tub, and 2 guest bedrooms upstairs. Private elevator provides access from the basement up! The basement is perfect for storage, crafts, an office, and more. 1 car garage included. Awesome location on the border of Uptown and SouthPark. Gated community.



