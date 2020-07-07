All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:17 AM

1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302

1133 Metropolitan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Metropolitan Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
1 bedroom, 1 bath Modern Condo located in the highly desirable Metlofts at the Metropolitan! - This beautiful move in ready corner unit Condo features high ceilings, kitchen island with breakfast bar, beautiful dark bamboo flooring, granite desk/bar area, gorgeous view with floor to ceiling windows that overlooks the Greenway, open floor plan and so much more! This condo is a definite must see! The bedroom is not fully closed in but has a wall separating this from the main living space. Community includes an outdoor pool and fitness center. Washer and Dryer included in rental. Close to uptown, dining and shopping.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5105735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 have any available units?
1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 have?
Some of 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 offer parking?
No, 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 have a pool?
Yes, 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 has a pool.
Does 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 have accessible units?
No, 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302 does not have units with dishwashers.

