1133 Metropolitan Avenue 302

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator gym pool

1 bedroom, 1 bath Modern Condo located in the highly desirable Metlofts at the Metropolitan! - This beautiful move in ready corner unit Condo features high ceilings, kitchen island with breakfast bar, beautiful dark bamboo flooring, granite desk/bar area, gorgeous view with floor to ceiling windows that overlooks the Greenway, open floor plan and so much more! This condo is a definite must see! The bedroom is not fully closed in but has a wall separating this from the main living space. Community includes an outdoor pool and fitness center. Washer and Dryer included in rental. Close to uptown, dining and shopping.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5105735)