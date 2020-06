Amenities

patio / balcony carport gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport gym parking pool

LOCATION!!! Absolutely well-maintained and desirable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with screened back porch, private back patio and a backyard that boasts serene living at its best! Living room features fireplace with lovely hardwoods throughout. Separate dining room. Spacious Den. Eat in kitchen features ALL appliances. This home has too many extras to list! . Two-car carport and tons of parking for guests. Located in a cul-de-sac.