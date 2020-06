Amenities

dishwasher ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Excellent location... Just a few minutes from Uptown! Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and so much more! Ranch home with split bedroom floorplan. Offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, Large living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counterspace. Ready for you to call home today!