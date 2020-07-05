1124 Linda Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

A perfect location. Live in this quiet 3 bedroom 3 full bath brick home near Cotswold. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout. Enjoy the wooded backyard patio. Sit in the great room. Enjoy a family meals in the dining room or in the bright breakfast area. Thick blinds decorate the windows. There is plenty of room for everyone. Cotswold area is THE place to live. Quite walks, shopping and restaurants are close by with convenience to uptown. Lawn will included for an minimal additional cost.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.