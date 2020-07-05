All apartments in Charlotte
1124 Linda Lane
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

Location

1124 Linda Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A perfect location. Live in this quiet 3 bedroom 3 full bath brick home near Cotswold. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout. Enjoy the wooded backyard patio. Sit in the great room. Enjoy a family meals in the dining room or in the bright breakfast area. Thick blinds decorate the windows. There is plenty of room for everyone. Cotswold area is THE place to live. Quite walks, shopping and restaurants are close by with convenience to uptown. Lawn will included for an minimal additional cost.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Linda Lane have any available units?
1124 Linda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1124 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Linda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Linda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1124 Linda Lane offer parking?
No, 1124 Linda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Linda Lane have a pool?
No, 1124 Linda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 1124 Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Linda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Linda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Linda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

