1124 Justice Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Now available is this beautiful 2-bedroom/1-bath home in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has been completely renovated throughout. The bathroom has tile flooring, while the rest of the home has refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen is all new with white shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are a good size. The living room is large and has a non-functional fireplace. All of the windows and fixtures are new and the interior is painted in a neutral gray. Connections for a stackable washer/dryer or a front loading set that can be stacked. Large back yard and front porch. This is a great house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history. $50 application per person. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around May 21st for only $1195/month. Security deposit of $1195 required. Call now to schedule a showing in advance.