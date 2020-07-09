All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1124 Justice Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1124 Justice Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

1124 Justice Avenue

1124 Justice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1124 Justice Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Now available is this beautiful 2-bedroom/1-bath home in the trendy Camp North End area. This home has been completely renovated throughout. The bathroom has tile flooring, while the rest of the home has refinished hardwood floors. The kitchen is all new with white shaker style cabinets, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Both bedrooms are a good size. The living room is large and has a non-functional fireplace. All of the windows and fixtures are new and the interior is painted in a neutral gray. Connections for a stackable washer/dryer or a front loading set that can be stacked. Large back yard and front porch. This is a great house in a convenient location to Uptown. Good credit with a minimum credit score of 620 required-no exceptions! No Section 8. Must also pass a criminal background check and have good rental history. $50 application per person. Pets may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Renter's insurance is required. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. This home is available around May 21st for only $1195/month. Security deposit of $1195 required. Call now to schedule a showing in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Justice Avenue have any available units?
1124 Justice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Justice Avenue have?
Some of 1124 Justice Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Justice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Justice Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Justice Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 Justice Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1124 Justice Avenue offer parking?
No, 1124 Justice Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Justice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1124 Justice Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Justice Avenue have a pool?
No, 1124 Justice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Justice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1124 Justice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Justice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Justice Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte