All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11211 Gold Pan Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11211 Gold Pan Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

11211 Gold Pan Road

11211 Gold Pan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11211 Gold Pan Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1 car garage. Split floor plan. Home has a great front and back yard for entertainment and great curb appeal. Nice white kitchen backsplash with whit appliances. Hardwood floors in kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in living and bedrooms. Rooms are decent size. Master bedroom feature private on suite with garden tub shower combo and dual vanity sinks. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11211 Gold Pan Road have any available units?
11211 Gold Pan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11211 Gold Pan Road have?
Some of 11211 Gold Pan Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11211 Gold Pan Road currently offering any rent specials?
11211 Gold Pan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11211 Gold Pan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11211 Gold Pan Road is pet friendly.
Does 11211 Gold Pan Road offer parking?
Yes, 11211 Gold Pan Road offers parking.
Does 11211 Gold Pan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11211 Gold Pan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11211 Gold Pan Road have a pool?
No, 11211 Gold Pan Road does not have a pool.
Does 11211 Gold Pan Road have accessible units?
No, 11211 Gold Pan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11211 Gold Pan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11211 Gold Pan Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
2100 Queens
2100 Queens Rd W
Charlotte, NC 28207
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte