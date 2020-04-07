11211 Gold Pan Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1 car garage. Split floor plan. Home has a great front and back yard for entertainment and great curb appeal. Nice white kitchen backsplash with whit appliances. Hardwood floors in kitchen and bathrooms, carpet in living and bedrooms. Rooms are decent size. Master bedroom feature private on suite with garden tub shower combo and dual vanity sinks. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.