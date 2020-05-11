11208 Lazio Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, well kept, FULLY FURNISHED Condo in the heart of Ballantyne. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Fresh paint throughout in neutral colors. New shower door in guest bath and new cabinets above washer/dryer. Complete kitchen with glasses, dishes, pans, baking pans, casserole dishes and so on....dining area, living room, and bedrooms. New Towels, sheets and comforters. The balcony has an infra-red gas grill and patio table/chairs. New shelving in the garage for additional storage. Literally bring only your clothes and your move is complete! The community has a large in ground pool. Pets are conditional on size. Available July 1