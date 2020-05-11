11208 Lazio Lane

Amenities
Beautiful, well kept, FULLY FURNISHED Condo in the heart of Ballantyne. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Fresh paint throughout in neutral colors. New shower door in guest bath and new cabinets above washer/dryer. Complete kitchen with glasses, dishes, pans, baking pans, casserole dishes and so on....dining area, living room, and bedrooms. New Towels, sheets and comforters. The balcony has an infra-red gas grill and patio table/chairs. New shelving in the garage for additional storage. Literally bring only your clothes and your move is complete! The community has a large in ground pool. Pets are conditional on size. Available July 1