11200 Hunters Landing Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

11200 Hunters Landing Drive

11200 Hunters Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Hunters Landing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Big beautiful home in the heart of steele creek!! This home has it all. New stainless steel appliances. Fenced in back yard with a firepit and storage shed. Up to 3 yr lease and available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Hunters Landing Drive have any available units?
11200 Hunters Landing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11200 Hunters Landing Drive have?
Some of 11200 Hunters Landing Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Hunters Landing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Hunters Landing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Hunters Landing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11200 Hunters Landing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11200 Hunters Landing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Hunters Landing Drive offers parking.
Does 11200 Hunters Landing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Hunters Landing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Hunters Landing Drive have a pool?
No, 11200 Hunters Landing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Hunters Landing Drive have accessible units?
No, 11200 Hunters Landing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Hunters Landing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Hunters Landing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
