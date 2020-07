Amenities

3 or 4 bedroom, 2 baths. Painted. Large back yard.. Refinish and new flooring. New kitchen countertop and new dishwasher. Close to I-77, I-85 and Uptown.

With stove and refrigerator $ 1140 per month

Vacant and easy to show. ready to move into now. Must have good rental and credit.

