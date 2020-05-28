11126 Bladworth Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BALLANTYNE Executive Townhome! Walk to everything, even the movies. This 3 level town home is perfect w/1 car backload garage w/ lots of privacy/mature trees, On Entry;1 Bedroom or office & Utility area, Hardwood & Wall to Wall Carpet;2nd floor has a LG deck, lots of light, Kitchen with Granite Counter-top, Stone Back-splash, white 32" cabinets plus,3rd FL with 2 MASTER SUITES, walk-in Closets & laundry Rm is a plus! Bathrooms on all floors. HOA handles water, gas heat & exterior landscape maintenance.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.