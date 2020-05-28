All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

11126 Bladworth Ct

11126 Bladworth Court · No Longer Available
Location

11126 Bladworth Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BALLANTYNE Executive Townhome! Walk to everything, even the movies. This 3 level town home is perfect w/1 car backload garage w/ lots of privacy/mature trees, On Entry;1 Bedroom or office & Utility area, Hardwood & Wall to Wall Carpet;2nd floor has a LG deck, lots of light, Kitchen with Granite Counter-top, Stone Back-splash, white 32" cabinets plus,3rd FL with 2 MASTER SUITES, walk-in Closets & laundry Rm is a plus! Bathrooms on all floors. HOA handles water, gas heat & exterior landscape maintenance.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11126 Bladworth Ct have any available units?
11126 Bladworth Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11126 Bladworth Ct have?
Some of 11126 Bladworth Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11126 Bladworth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11126 Bladworth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11126 Bladworth Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11126 Bladworth Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11126 Bladworth Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11126 Bladworth Ct offers parking.
Does 11126 Bladworth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11126 Bladworth Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11126 Bladworth Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11126 Bladworth Ct has a pool.
Does 11126 Bladworth Ct have accessible units?
No, 11126 Bladworth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11126 Bladworth Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11126 Bladworth Ct has units with dishwashers.
