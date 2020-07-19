All apartments in Charlotte
11102 Harrowfield Road

11102 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

11102 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Available 08/01/20 2 Huge Bedrooms 2 Baths near Ballantyne and I-485 - Property Id: 310261

2 huge bedrooms 2 bath condo in excellent condition and remodeled, near I-485 and Ballantyne. Property is on bus line. Carolina Place Mall and grocery stores are less than 2 miles away and plenty of dining options nearby. Pool and dog park in complex. Whirlpool dishwasher, Whirlpool range, Kenmore Heavy Duty washer and dryer and Kenmore refrigerator appliances included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11102 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11102 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11102 Harrowfield Road have?
Some of 11102 Harrowfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11102 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11102 Harrowfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11102 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11102 Harrowfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 11102 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
No, 11102 Harrowfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 11102 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11102 Harrowfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11102 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 11102 Harrowfield Road has a pool.
Does 11102 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11102 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11102 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11102 Harrowfield Road has units with dishwashers.
