Charlotte, NC
11067 Running Ridge Road
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

11067 Running Ridge Road

11067 Running Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

11067 Running Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo/Town Home For Rent In Carmel Village in Charlotte, NC - Located in Carmel Village II. This very spacious 1 bedroom unit with hardwood looking laminate flooring through out. Extra large bedroom which also has a walk in closet. It comes with a dishwasher, range/oven & disposal. A brick fireplace is located in the living room. A Must See!!

Directions: From Hwy 51 turn south on Johnston Road. Turn Right on Harrowfield. Turn Right on Running Ridge. Go through stop sign, go pass the pool, the unit is located on the top floor of the SECOND bldg. on your right.

(RLNE4150010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11067 Running Ridge Road have any available units?
11067 Running Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11067 Running Ridge Road have?
Some of 11067 Running Ridge Road's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11067 Running Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11067 Running Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11067 Running Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11067 Running Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 11067 Running Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 11067 Running Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 11067 Running Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11067 Running Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11067 Running Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 11067 Running Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 11067 Running Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11067 Running Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11067 Running Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11067 Running Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
