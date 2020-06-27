11067 Running Ridge Road

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo/Town Home For Rent In Carmel Village in Charlotte, NC - Located in Carmel Village II. This very spacious 1 bedroom unit with hardwood looking laminate flooring through out. Extra large bedroom which also has a walk in closet. It comes with a dishwasher, range/oven & disposal. A brick fireplace is located in the living room. A Must See!!



Directions: From Hwy 51 turn south on Johnston Road. Turn Right on Harrowfield. Turn Right on Running Ridge. Go through stop sign, go pass the pool, the unit is located on the top floor of the SECOND bldg. on your right.



(RLNE4150010)