All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11030 Harrowfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11030 Harrowfield Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11030 Harrowfield Road

11030 Harrowfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11030 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
VERY CLEAN. Spacious 2BR 2BA condo with Ballantyne location. Freshly painted (walls and trim), carpets cleaned, home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Granite kitchen countertops and refinished cabinets, 6 panel doors and updated hardware. All interior plugs and switches just replaced. Refrigerator/washer/dryer, microwave included. Three ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Second level unit. Private rear patio overlooks natural area. No additional fees for trash pick up or community requirements that some apartment complexes have. Community has swimming pool and updated street lighting. Trash collection and private mail receiving center are also convenient to unit. On the bus line. $50 application fee per each adult applicant. Agent owned and managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 Harrowfield Road have any available units?
11030 Harrowfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11030 Harrowfield Road have?
Some of 11030 Harrowfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 Harrowfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
11030 Harrowfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 Harrowfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 11030 Harrowfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11030 Harrowfield Road offer parking?
No, 11030 Harrowfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 11030 Harrowfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11030 Harrowfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 Harrowfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 11030 Harrowfield Road has a pool.
Does 11030 Harrowfield Road have accessible units?
No, 11030 Harrowfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 Harrowfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11030 Harrowfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte