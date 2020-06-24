11030 Harrowfield Road

Amenities

VERY CLEAN. Spacious 2BR 2BA condo with Ballantyne location. Freshly painted (walls and trim), carpets cleaned, home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Granite kitchen countertops and refinished cabinets, 6 panel doors and updated hardware. All interior plugs and switches just replaced. Refrigerator/washer/dryer, microwave included. Three ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Second level unit. Private rear patio overlooks natural area. No additional fees for trash pick up or community requirements that some apartment complexes have. Community has swimming pool and updated street lighting. Trash collection and private mail receiving center are also convenient to unit. On the bus line. $50 application fee per each adult applicant. Agent owned and managed.