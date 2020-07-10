11020 Dixie Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable Ballantyne Location!Welcoming you to a 2bed/2.5bath townhome tucked in Ballantyne’s popular Oakbrooke community.Featuring an open neutral floorplan with a large loft that could be easily enclosed for an office or entertainment nook.Main level boasting a warm &cozy living room flowing towards kitchen offering tons of cabinet &counter space,all black appliances,breakfast bar &dining nook all beautifully laid out.Upper level with spacious bedrooms.Offering great space throughout.Stepping out the deck with a stunning view and trees for privacy.Perfect for relaxation or cookout.Just minutes from all that Ballantyne has to offer.Within walking distance to Ballantyne Elementary School,Sprouts &Publix grocery stores, shopping (Ballantyne Village, Blakeney, Stonecrest, Carolina Place mall),dining,greenways, parks, 485 & so much more!! Don't miss out on this outstanding piece of luxury in the heart of Ballantyne at this price. You won't be disappointed.