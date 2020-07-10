All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:18 PM

11020 Dixie Hills Drive

Location

11020 Dixie Hills Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Ballantyne Location!Welcoming you to a 2bed/2.5bath townhome tucked in Ballantyne’s popular Oakbrooke community.Featuring an open neutral floorplan with a large loft that could be easily enclosed for an office or entertainment nook.Main level boasting a warm &cozy living room flowing towards kitchen offering tons of cabinet &counter space,all black appliances,breakfast bar &dining nook all beautifully laid out.Upper level with spacious bedrooms.Offering great space throughout.Stepping out the deck with a stunning view and trees for privacy.Perfect for relaxation or cookout.Just minutes from all that Ballantyne has to offer.Within walking distance to Ballantyne Elementary School,Sprouts &Publix grocery stores, shopping (Ballantyne Village, Blakeney, Stonecrest, Carolina Place mall),dining,greenways, parks, 485 & so much more!! Don't miss out on this outstanding piece of luxury in the heart of Ballantyne at this price. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11020 Dixie Hills Drive have any available units?
11020 Dixie Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11020 Dixie Hills Drive have?
Some of 11020 Dixie Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11020 Dixie Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11020 Dixie Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11020 Dixie Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11020 Dixie Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11020 Dixie Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11020 Dixie Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 11020 Dixie Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11020 Dixie Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11020 Dixie Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 11020 Dixie Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11020 Dixie Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 11020 Dixie Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11020 Dixie Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11020 Dixie Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
