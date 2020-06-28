All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

11018 Hunter Trail Lane

11018 Hunter Trail Lane
Location

11018 Hunter Trail Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom townhome. 1/4 mile to Carolina Place Mall. Across from CMC Hospital. Great home in a perfect location. Fresh paint, new floors. Ready to move in - refrigerator, washer, dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11018 Hunter Trail Lane have any available units?
11018 Hunter Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11018 Hunter Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11018 Hunter Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11018 Hunter Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11018 Hunter Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11018 Hunter Trail Lane offer parking?
No, 11018 Hunter Trail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11018 Hunter Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11018 Hunter Trail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11018 Hunter Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 11018 Hunter Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11018 Hunter Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 11018 Hunter Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11018 Hunter Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11018 Hunter Trail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11018 Hunter Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11018 Hunter Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
