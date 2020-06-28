Beautiful well kept 3 bedroom townhome. 1/4 mile to Carolina Place Mall. Across from CMC Hospital. Great home in a perfect location. Fresh paint, new floors. Ready to move in - refrigerator, washer, dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11018 Hunter Trail Lane have any available units?
11018 Hunter Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 11018 Hunter Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11018 Hunter Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.