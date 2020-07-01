11017 Lancaster Park Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

Lovely townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath with updated kitchen, newer appliances, bright open floorplan. Generous bedrooms with plenty of closet space, 4th bedroom is private suite with full bath on lower level. Convenient to everything in Ballantyne -walk to dinner and shops, and even work! Convenient to 485 as well.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



