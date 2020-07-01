All apartments in Charlotte
11017 Lancaster Park Drive
11017 Lancaster Park Drive

11017 Lancaster Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11017 Lancaster Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Lovely townhome with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath with updated kitchen, newer appliances, bright open floorplan. Generous bedrooms with plenty of closet space, 4th bedroom is private suite with full bath on lower level. Convenient to everything in Ballantyne -walk to dinner and shops, and even work! Convenient to 485 as well.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11017 Lancaster Park Drive have any available units?
11017 Lancaster Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11017 Lancaster Park Drive have?
Some of 11017 Lancaster Park Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11017 Lancaster Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11017 Lancaster Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11017 Lancaster Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11017 Lancaster Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11017 Lancaster Park Drive offer parking?
No, 11017 Lancaster Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11017 Lancaster Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11017 Lancaster Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11017 Lancaster Park Drive have a pool?
No, 11017 Lancaster Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11017 Lancaster Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 11017 Lancaster Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11017 Lancaster Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11017 Lancaster Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

