Former model 3br 2.5ba end unit townhome available for rent NOW! Located a short drive from UNCC and near 485 in highly sought after Back Creek Church neighbourhood in the Villages at Back Creek. This property has been freshly painted and features tile floors downstairs. Granite gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space. The patio is screened in for your comfort and has extra storage out back.
Pets are allowed with condition and fee.
For more information please call Matt Kalnen at 910-617-8172
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11014 Derryrush Drive have any available units?
11014 Derryrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
What amenities does 11014 Derryrush Drive have?
Some of 11014 Derryrush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11014 Derryrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11014 Derryrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11014 Derryrush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11014 Derryrush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11014 Derryrush Drive offer parking?
No, 11014 Derryrush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11014 Derryrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11014 Derryrush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11014 Derryrush Drive have a pool?
No, 11014 Derryrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11014 Derryrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 11014 Derryrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11014 Derryrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11014 Derryrush Drive has units with dishwashers.