All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1101 Druid Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1101 Druid Circle
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:28 PM

1101 Druid Circle

1101 Druid Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1101 Druid Circle, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Must see this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located in the druid hills south neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown , close to I - 85 and to N. Graham St .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a December 3, 2019 move - in.

This property features:

*Living room with wood burning fireplace
*Dining room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Screened in sun room off the living room
*Hardwood floors Through out
*Central air & gas heat
*Washer & dryer connections
*Enclosed Patio
*Fenced in spacious backyard with a shed
*Driveway

To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additonal listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters Insurance is required.

Schools:

Druid Hills Elementary
Druid Hills Middle
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Druid Circle have any available units?
1101 Druid Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Druid Circle have?
Some of 1101 Druid Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Druid Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Druid Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Druid Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Druid Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1101 Druid Circle offer parking?
No, 1101 Druid Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Druid Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Druid Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Druid Circle have a pool?
No, 1101 Druid Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Druid Circle have accessible units?
No, 1101 Druid Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Druid Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Druid Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte