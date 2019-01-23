1101 Druid Circle

Amenities
Must see this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located in the druid hills south neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown , close to I - 85 and to N. Graham St .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a December 3, 2019 move - in.
This property features:
*Living room with wood burning fireplace
*Dining room
*Kitchen with fridge & stove
*Screened in sun room off the living room
*Hardwood floors Through out
*Central air & gas heat
*Washer & dryer connections
*Enclosed Patio
*Fenced in spacious backyard with a shed
*Driveway
To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additonal listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters Insurance is required.
Schools:
Druid Hills Elementary
Druid Hills Middle
West Charlotte High