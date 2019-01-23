1101 Druid Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Must see this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located in the druid hills south neighborhood. Minutes from Uptown , close to I - 85 and to N. Graham St .Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a December 3, 2019 move - in.



This property features:



*Living room with wood burning fireplace

*Dining room

*Kitchen with fridge & stove

*Screened in sun room off the living room

*Hardwood floors Through out

*Central air & gas heat

*Washer & dryer connections

*Enclosed Patio

*Fenced in spacious backyard with a shed

*Driveway



To schedule a viewing contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additonal listings are on our website at www.k2rental.com



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters Insurance is required.



Schools:



Druid Hills Elementary

Druid Hills Middle

West Charlotte High