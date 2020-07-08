All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

11008 Hunter Trail Lane

11008 Hunter Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11008 Hunter Trail Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home for rent off Park Road - This Town home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Home is being newly renovated. It is located off of Hwy 51 in the Park Road neighborhood of Charlotte. it is approximately 1254 square feet and has central heat and Air. It comes with the Living Room and Kitchen that is equipped with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. It is conveniently located to restaurants and shopping.

Merge onto NC-51 N/Pineville-Matthews Road via Exit 64 A Toward Matthews. TR onto Park Road. TL onto Hunter Trail Lane.

(RLNE2368623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Hunter Trail Lane have any available units?
11008 Hunter Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Hunter Trail Lane have?
Some of 11008 Hunter Trail Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Hunter Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Hunter Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Hunter Trail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11008 Hunter Trail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11008 Hunter Trail Lane offer parking?
No, 11008 Hunter Trail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11008 Hunter Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Hunter Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Hunter Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 11008 Hunter Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Hunter Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 11008 Hunter Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Hunter Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11008 Hunter Trail Lane has units with dishwashers.

