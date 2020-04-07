All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:50 PM

11007 Ardglass Court

11007 Ardglass Ct · No Longer Available
Location

11007 Ardglass Ct, Charlotte, NC 28213
Eastway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this University area townhouse boasting 2 bed, Bonus Room plus Loft and 2/1 bath. Featuring pristine features you will fall in love with. Boasting an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring on main floor, flowing towards spacious living room with cozy fireplace while still getting in tons of natural light in. Kitchen with Granite counters, 42" Maple Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, breakfast nook while getting you beautiful view of exterior. Spacious bedrooms all laid out on neutral palette. Not to miss out on the extended patio. HOA maintains the exterior. Located with convenient access to UNCC, Restaurants, Shopping & high ways! This is a Gem won't let you down. Contact for more details Virtual tours available
About 11007 Ardglass, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213
Directions:Take I-485 (outer loop) towards Concord to exit 33 (University Blvd), R off the Ramp; L at 2nd light (Back Creek Church Rd), First R onto Hanberry and right on Ardglass Ct
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11007 Ardglass Court have any available units?
11007 Ardglass Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11007 Ardglass Court have?
Some of 11007 Ardglass Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11007 Ardglass Court currently offering any rent specials?
11007 Ardglass Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11007 Ardglass Court pet-friendly?
No, 11007 Ardglass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11007 Ardglass Court offer parking?
No, 11007 Ardglass Court does not offer parking.
Does 11007 Ardglass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11007 Ardglass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11007 Ardglass Court have a pool?
No, 11007 Ardglass Court does not have a pool.
Does 11007 Ardglass Court have accessible units?
No, 11007 Ardglass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11007 Ardglass Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11007 Ardglass Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
