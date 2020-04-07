11007 Ardglass Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this University area townhouse boasting 2 bed, Bonus Room plus Loft and 2/1 bath. Featuring pristine features you will fall in love with. Boasting an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood flooring on main floor, flowing towards spacious living room with cozy fireplace while still getting in tons of natural light in. Kitchen with Granite counters, 42" Maple Cabinets, Stainless Appliances, breakfast nook while getting you beautiful view of exterior. Spacious bedrooms all laid out on neutral palette. Not to miss out on the extended patio. HOA maintains the exterior. Located with convenient access to UNCC, Restaurants, Shopping & high ways! This is a Gem won't let you down. Contact for more details Virtual tours available

About 11007 Ardglass, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213

Directions:Take I-485 (outer loop) towards Concord to exit 33 (University Blvd), R off the Ramp; L at 2nd light (Back Creek Church Rd), First R onto Hanberry and right on Ardglass Ct

