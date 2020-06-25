All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

10973 Carmel Crossing Rd

10973 Carmel Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

10973 Carmel Crossing Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
refrigerator
10973 Carmel Crossing Rd Available 04/06/19 Charming 2 Bedroom townhome in South Charlotte - Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in immaculate condition! This home is ready for you to move in and make it your own. Located right off of Johnston Rd, is just a short drive to Highway 51 and I-485. The interior home design features dark laminate floors throughout the first floor. Plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, and a stainless steel refrigerator. Spacious double master bedrooms upstairs w/ attached baths & walk-in closets. NIce patio outside, with table and chairs. Carmel Crossing neighborhood offers a community pool for residents to enjoy. Call us today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd have any available units?
10973 Carmel Crossing Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd have?
Some of 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10973 Carmel Crossing Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd offer parking?
No, 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd has a pool.
Does 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd have accessible units?
No, 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10973 Carmel Crossing Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
