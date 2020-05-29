All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

10914 Harmony Glen Ct.

10914 Harmony Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

10914 Harmony Glen Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Steele Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home located in popular Steele Creek! - Spacious four bedroom home located in cul de sac! Features open floor plan. Newly installed vinyl plank flooring on main level and new carpet on upper level! Great room with cozy gas fireplace, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, tile back splash,all appliances, pantry and breakfast nook. Formal dining and living rooms. Large owner's retreat with walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and garden tub, Laundry upstairs. Upgraded custom lighting and electrical fixtures throughout! Over-sized garage with storage freezer! Huge flat back yard with privacy fence, patio and storage building! Convenient to Rivergate Shopping Center, Charlotte Premium Outlet Stores, dinning and I-485! Only small pet breeds under 20 pounds will be considered and a pet fee of $250 per approved pet will apply. All applicants 18 and over must complete separate application and pay $45 application fee. No multiple roommate situations considered. Rental requirements and application are available at www.crowderrentalhomes.com .

(RLNE2897208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. have any available units?
10914 Harmony Glen Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. have?
Some of 10914 Harmony Glen Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10914 Harmony Glen Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. offers parking.
Does 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. have a pool?
No, 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10914 Harmony Glen Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
