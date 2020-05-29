10914 Harmony Glen Ct.

Amenities

Spacious Home located in popular Steele Creek! - Spacious four bedroom home located in cul de sac! Features open floor plan. Newly installed vinyl plank flooring on main level and new carpet on upper level! Great room with cozy gas fireplace, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, tile back splash,all appliances, pantry and breakfast nook. Formal dining and living rooms. Large owner's retreat with walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanity sinks, separate shower and garden tub, Laundry upstairs. Upgraded custom lighting and electrical fixtures throughout! Over-sized garage with storage freezer! Huge flat back yard with privacy fence, patio and storage building! Convenient to Rivergate Shopping Center, Charlotte Premium Outlet Stores, dinning and I-485! Only small pet breeds under 20 pounds will be considered and a pet fee of $250 per approved pet will apply. All applicants 18 and over must complete separate application and pay $45 application fee. No multiple roommate situations considered. Rental requirements and application are available at www.crowderrentalhomes.com .



(RLNE2897208)