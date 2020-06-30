All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

10911 Balbriggan Court

10911 Balbriggan Court · No Longer Available
Location

10911 Balbriggan Court, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
UNCC area- 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced yard - Available 4/10/20.

4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home has living room, den with fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen. Kitchen ceramic tile counter tops with lots of cabinets. Located minutes from Hwy 485 and 85 and UNCC. This location is close to all shopping, Lowes speedway, Verizon theater and much more. All electric, no gas. Quiet dead end cul-de-sac street. Beautiful large wooded lot and fence makes it seem like you're in the country. 2-car attached garage.

Directions: NC-49/University City Blvd., left onto Oak Leigh Drive, 2nd right onto Flint Glenn Ln., 1st/2nd right onto Balbriggan Ct. Home is on the left.

Qualifications: 1-Please do pre-drive by property/neighborhood before calling for appointment. 2- Monthly income should be 3 x rent or at least $4785/mo. 3- Credit score 550 or higher. 4- Good,verifiable rental history last 12 months. 5- No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.

(RLNE4044811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 Balbriggan Court have any available units?
10911 Balbriggan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10911 Balbriggan Court have?
Some of 10911 Balbriggan Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 Balbriggan Court currently offering any rent specials?
10911 Balbriggan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 Balbriggan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10911 Balbriggan Court is pet friendly.
Does 10911 Balbriggan Court offer parking?
Yes, 10911 Balbriggan Court offers parking.
Does 10911 Balbriggan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10911 Balbriggan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 Balbriggan Court have a pool?
No, 10911 Balbriggan Court does not have a pool.
Does 10911 Balbriggan Court have accessible units?
No, 10911 Balbriggan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 Balbriggan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10911 Balbriggan Court does not have units with dishwashers.

