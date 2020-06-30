10911 Balbriggan Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

UNCC area- 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced yard - Available 4/10/20.



4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home has living room, den with fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen. Kitchen ceramic tile counter tops with lots of cabinets. Located minutes from Hwy 485 and 85 and UNCC. This location is close to all shopping, Lowes speedway, Verizon theater and much more. All electric, no gas. Quiet dead end cul-de-sac street. Beautiful large wooded lot and fence makes it seem like you're in the country. 2-car attached garage.



Directions: NC-49/University City Blvd., left onto Oak Leigh Drive, 2nd right onto Flint Glenn Ln., 1st/2nd right onto Balbriggan Ct. Home is on the left.



Qualifications: 1-Please do pre-drive by property/neighborhood before calling for appointment. 2- Monthly income should be 3 x rent or at least $4785/mo. 3- Credit score 550 or higher. 4- Good,verifiable rental history last 12 months. 5- No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.



