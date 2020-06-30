10821 Painted Tree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfectly situated ranch home close to I-485 and a short walk away from the neighborhood Greenway access via Tifton Rd. Brand new flooring, new granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, new lighting and interior paint, updated windows. Roomy bedrooms with ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling in living room. Includes refrigerator. No smoking. Home can be moved into but exterior work to the deck is pending and will be completed shortly. One dog allowed, must be under 50 lbs. and not a dangerous breed. No cats. Lawn care will be provided.