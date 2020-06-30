10820 Fountaingrove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick Front house. The Beautiful home has a 2 car garage, open foyer formal living room and dining room with columns separating the space. The kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, pantry, island in the kitchen with lots of windows and space to eat-in and enjoy your meals. The Great room has beautiful fireplace with Bamboo floors and tons of natural light. The master suite is very spacious with ceiling fan, double doors entering into the master bath with dual vanities, double shower, garden tub and privacy door for the toilet. Let's not forget the walk-in closet. Laundry room is upstairs and three additional roomy bedrooms. The guest bathroom has dual vanities and tub/shower combination and jack/jill access to one of the bedrooms. There is also a fenced huge backyard for days of family/friends cookouts and fun. Minutes to interstate 485 and Concord Mills Mall. Rental Application is attached more pics to come