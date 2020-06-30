All apartments in Charlotte
10820 Fountaingrove Drive
10820 Fountaingrove Drive

10820 Fountaingrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10820 Fountaingrove Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Brick Front house. The Beautiful home has a 2 car garage, open foyer formal living room and dining room with columns separating the space. The kitchen has 42 inch cabinets, pantry, island in the kitchen with lots of windows and space to eat-in and enjoy your meals. The Great room has beautiful fireplace with Bamboo floors and tons of natural light. The master suite is very spacious with ceiling fan, double doors entering into the master bath with dual vanities, double shower, garden tub and privacy door for the toilet. Let's not forget the walk-in closet. Laundry room is upstairs and three additional roomy bedrooms. The guest bathroom has dual vanities and tub/shower combination and jack/jill access to one of the bedrooms. There is also a fenced huge backyard for days of family/friends cookouts and fun. Minutes to interstate 485 and Concord Mills Mall. Rental Application is attached more pics to come

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 Fountaingrove Drive have any available units?
10820 Fountaingrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10820 Fountaingrove Drive have?
Some of 10820 Fountaingrove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10820 Fountaingrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10820 Fountaingrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 Fountaingrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10820 Fountaingrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10820 Fountaingrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10820 Fountaingrove Drive offers parking.
Does 10820 Fountaingrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10820 Fountaingrove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 Fountaingrove Drive have a pool?
No, 10820 Fountaingrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10820 Fountaingrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 10820 Fountaingrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 Fountaingrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10820 Fountaingrove Drive has units with dishwashers.

