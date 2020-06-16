1064 W 1st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking internet access

This end unit townhome-style condo with front porch and private fenced backyard has a lot of charm & a rare find in Uptown Charlotte! Two designated parking spaces (more reserved parking available). Freshly painted exterior and interior, New flooring in Living room, Updated Granite countertops and natural travertine stone flooring in kitchen and Gas Fireplace. Master suite has vaulted ceiling and master bath equipped with Garden tub and separate shower. All new SS appliances. Washer/Dryer are included. Conveniently located in Third Ward and within close distances to restaurants, cafes, bars, Johnson & Wales, Gateway & Uptown. Two blocks from Bank of America Stadium and three blocks from BB&T Baseball Park. Also close to Frazier Park (Dog park). Tenant responsible for gas, electric and cable/internet.