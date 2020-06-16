All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

1064 W 1st Street

1064 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1064 West 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
internet access
This end unit townhome-style condo with front porch and private fenced backyard has a lot of charm & a rare find in Uptown Charlotte! Two designated parking spaces (more reserved parking available). Freshly painted exterior and interior, New flooring in Living room, Updated Granite countertops and natural travertine stone flooring in kitchen and Gas Fireplace. Master suite has vaulted ceiling and master bath equipped with Garden tub and separate shower. All new SS appliances. Washer/Dryer are included. Conveniently located in Third Ward and within close distances to restaurants, cafes, bars, Johnson & Wales, Gateway & Uptown. Two blocks from Bank of America Stadium and three blocks from BB&T Baseball Park. Also close to Frazier Park (Dog park). Tenant responsible for gas, electric and cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 W 1st Street have any available units?
1064 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 W 1st Street have?
Some of 1064 W 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1064 W 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1064 W 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1064 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1064 W 1st Street offers parking.
Does 1064 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 W 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 W 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1064 W 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1064 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1064 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1064 W 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

