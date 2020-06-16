10584 English Setter Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful townhome under the shade of a mature tree. Awesome Davis Lake-Eastfield location!



Enter through the family room with laminate wood floors and an adorable turned staircase.

The cozy little dining space opens directly to the U-shaped kitchen, configured for ease of use. Attractive cabinetry provides great storage. All major appliances included.



Upstairs, both bedrooms feature cathedral ceilings, with his-and-hers closets in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms are connected by a Jack-and-Jill bath. A laundry space--with a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use--rounds out the upstairs.



Enjoy the outdoors on the beautiful deck, accessed from the dining space, the perfect spot to entertain or just enjoy a nice day!



Water, trash service, lawn care, two reserved parking spaces, and access to the community pool are included.



Pets conditional.



Centrally located! Close to tons of shopping and dining options, including Concord Mills and Northlake Mall. Close to parks and both The Tradition Golf Club and Skybrook Golf Club.



Easy access to I-77, I-85, and I-485. Only 15 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**