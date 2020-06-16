All apartments in Charlotte
10584 English Setter Way

10584 English Setter Way · No Longer Available
Location

10584 English Setter Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful townhome under the shade of a mature tree. Awesome Davis Lake-Eastfield location!

Enter through the family room with laminate wood floors and an adorable turned staircase.
The cozy little dining space opens directly to the U-shaped kitchen, configured for ease of use. Attractive cabinetry provides great storage. All major appliances included.

Upstairs, both bedrooms feature cathedral ceilings, with his-and-hers closets in the master bedroom. Both bedrooms are connected by a Jack-and-Jill bath. A laundry space--with a washer and dryer to stay for tenant use--rounds out the upstairs.

Enjoy the outdoors on the beautiful deck, accessed from the dining space, the perfect spot to entertain or just enjoy a nice day!

Water, trash service, lawn care, two reserved parking spaces, and access to the community pool are included.

Pets conditional.

Centrally located! Close to tons of shopping and dining options, including Concord Mills and Northlake Mall. Close to parks and both The Tradition Golf Club and Skybrook Golf Club.

Easy access to I-77, I-85, and I-485. Only 15 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10584 English Setter Way have any available units?
10584 English Setter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10584 English Setter Way have?
Some of 10584 English Setter Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10584 English Setter Way currently offering any rent specials?
10584 English Setter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10584 English Setter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10584 English Setter Way is pet friendly.
Does 10584 English Setter Way offer parking?
Yes, 10584 English Setter Way offers parking.
Does 10584 English Setter Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10584 English Setter Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10584 English Setter Way have a pool?
Yes, 10584 English Setter Way has a pool.
Does 10584 English Setter Way have accessible units?
No, 10584 English Setter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10584 English Setter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10584 English Setter Way does not have units with dishwashers.

