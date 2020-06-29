10529 Dominion Village Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 5 BR / 3 BA Available For Rent in Charlotte, NC!
Move in ready!
This home is very spacious with 2,634 Sq Ft.
2 Car Garage. Private fenced in backyard!
Kitchen is equipped with a stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher/
Central A/C and gas heat. Cozy up and enjoy the fireplace!
Washer and dryer hookup.
Utilities are through Duke Energy, City of Charlotte, and PSNC.
Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application Fee is non- refundable.
Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.
Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,695
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.