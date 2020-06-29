All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:06 PM

10529 Dominion Village Drive

10529 Dominion Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10529 Dominion Village Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 5 BR / 3 BA Available For Rent in Charlotte, NC!

Move in ready!

This home is very spacious with 2,634 Sq Ft.
2 Car Garage. Private fenced in backyard!
Kitchen is equipped with a stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher/
Central A/C and gas heat. Cozy up and enjoy the fireplace!
Washer and dryer hookup.

Utilities are through Duke Energy, City of Charlotte, and PSNC.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application Fee is non- refundable.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,695
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Dominion Village Drive have any available units?
10529 Dominion Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 Dominion Village Drive have?
Some of 10529 Dominion Village Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 Dominion Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Dominion Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Dominion Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10529 Dominion Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10529 Dominion Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10529 Dominion Village Drive offers parking.
Does 10529 Dominion Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 Dominion Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Dominion Village Drive have a pool?
No, 10529 Dominion Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Dominion Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 10529 Dominion Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Dominion Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10529 Dominion Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
