10429 Blairbeth Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

10429 Blairbeth Street

10429 Blairbeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

10429 Blairbeth Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home! This large townhome has it all: upgraded kitchen w/granite, gas range, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" cabinetry & tile flooring. Wood Flooring throughout living spaces downstairs & on stairs. Large Master bedroom w/en-suite master bath (garden tub, separate shower) & Huge walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer included. Private Patio area just off the Dining area. Neighborhood features pool; walking distance to shopping, restaurants, schools. Elon Park Elementary located across the street. Property now has neutral paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10429 Blairbeth Street have any available units?
10429 Blairbeth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10429 Blairbeth Street have?
Some of 10429 Blairbeth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10429 Blairbeth Street currently offering any rent specials?
10429 Blairbeth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10429 Blairbeth Street pet-friendly?
No, 10429 Blairbeth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10429 Blairbeth Street offer parking?
Yes, 10429 Blairbeth Street offers parking.
Does 10429 Blairbeth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10429 Blairbeth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10429 Blairbeth Street have a pool?
Yes, 10429 Blairbeth Street has a pool.
Does 10429 Blairbeth Street have accessible units?
No, 10429 Blairbeth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10429 Blairbeth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10429 Blairbeth Street has units with dishwashers.
