10429 Blairbeth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome Home! This large townhome has it all: upgraded kitchen w/granite, gas range, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" cabinetry & tile flooring. Wood Flooring throughout living spaces downstairs & on stairs. Large Master bedroom w/en-suite master bath (garden tub, separate shower) & Huge walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer included. Private Patio area just off the Dining area. Neighborhood features pool; walking distance to shopping, restaurants, schools. Elon Park Elementary located across the street. Property now has neutral paint.