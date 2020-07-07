10424 Lady Grace

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom off Providence Rd. w/ Extra wooded lot - Beautiful custom home with open floor plan and lots of privacy! Prime location with shopping and restaurants close by, and the elementary school just 3 blocks away. Gorgeous hardwoods thru the main living areas. Dramatic two story foyer and Great Room w/ fireplace & built-ins. Gourmet Kitchen has loads of cabinet & prep space, granite counters, refrigerator included. Large bayed Breakfast Nook with pretty, wooded views. Formal Dining & Living Rooms. Private rear deck, Convenient main level Master Suite with dual sink vanity, deep soaking tub, sep shower & large WIC with built-ins. Upstairs has 2 BRs, full bath & flexible loft/office space. Lower level offers a Rec Room, and the perfect guest suite! All BRs have WIC's. Loads of space for everyone and everything. **NO PETS!**



No Pets Allowed



