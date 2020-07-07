All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

10424 Lady Grace

10424 Lady Grace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10424 Lady Grace Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
playground
guest suite
fireplace
bathtub
Spacious 4 bedroom off Providence Rd. w/ Extra wooded lot - Beautiful custom home with open floor plan and lots of privacy! Prime location with shopping and restaurants close by, and the elementary school just 3 blocks away. Gorgeous hardwoods thru the main living areas. Dramatic two story foyer and Great Room w/ fireplace & built-ins. Gourmet Kitchen has loads of cabinet & prep space, granite counters, refrigerator included. Large bayed Breakfast Nook with pretty, wooded views. Formal Dining & Living Rooms. Private rear deck, Convenient main level Master Suite with dual sink vanity, deep soaking tub, sep shower & large WIC with built-ins. Upstairs has 2 BRs, full bath & flexible loft/office space. Lower level offers a Rec Room, and the perfect guest suite! All BRs have WIC's. Loads of space for everyone and everything. **NO PETS!**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2066863)

Does 10424 Lady Grace have any available units?
10424 Lady Grace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10424 Lady Grace have?
Some of 10424 Lady Grace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 Lady Grace currently offering any rent specials?
10424 Lady Grace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 Lady Grace pet-friendly?
No, 10424 Lady Grace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10424 Lady Grace offer parking?
No, 10424 Lady Grace does not offer parking.
Does 10424 Lady Grace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10424 Lady Grace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 Lady Grace have a pool?
No, 10424 Lady Grace does not have a pool.
Does 10424 Lady Grace have accessible units?
No, 10424 Lady Grace does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 Lady Grace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10424 Lady Grace does not have units with dishwashers.

