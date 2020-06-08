All apartments in Charlotte
10423 Woodview Circle
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

10423 Woodview Circle

10423 Woodview Cir · No Longer Available
Location

10423 Woodview Cir, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding 6 bedroom 4.5 bath Home in Ballantyne area with top rated schools. Very well maintained three level full brick home! Outside plenty of room for kids to play.
First floor offers a spacious living room , one bedroom,office formal dining room, open kitchen area with granite counters, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area and a sun-room. The second floor offers a huge loft and spacious master retreat plus 3 bedrooms. The third floor has a large living room, an additional bedroom with full bath.
Two car garage and an over-sized driveway and additional parking space for guests or your outdoor toys.
No more waiting in the school car pickup line! Let your kids walk to Charlotte's one of the best middle school, Jay M.Robinson! Across from the school. Walk to Promenade, minutes from Waverly, Stonecrest, the Greenway and Ballantyne offices, near Arboretum, Piper Glen, 485

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10423 Woodview Circle have any available units?
10423 Woodview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10423 Woodview Circle have?
Some of 10423 Woodview Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10423 Woodview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10423 Woodview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10423 Woodview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10423 Woodview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10423 Woodview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10423 Woodview Circle offers parking.
Does 10423 Woodview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10423 Woodview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10423 Woodview Circle have a pool?
No, 10423 Woodview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10423 Woodview Circle have accessible units?
No, 10423 Woodview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10423 Woodview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10423 Woodview Circle has units with dishwashers.
