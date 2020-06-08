10423 Woodview Circle

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding 6 bedroom 4.5 bath Home in Ballantyne area with top rated schools. Very well maintained three level full brick home! Outside plenty of room for kids to play.

First floor offers a spacious living room , one bedroom,office formal dining room, open kitchen area with granite counters, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast area and a sun-room. The second floor offers a huge loft and spacious master retreat plus 3 bedrooms. The third floor has a large living room, an additional bedroom with full bath.

Two car garage and an over-sized driveway and additional parking space for guests or your outdoor toys.

No more waiting in the school car pickup line! Let your kids walk to Charlotte's one of the best middle school, Jay M.Robinson! Across from the school. Walk to Promenade, minutes from Waverly, Stonecrest, the Greenway and Ballantyne offices, near Arboretum, Piper Glen, 485