Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1042 Churchill Downs Court

Location

1042 Churchill Downs Court, Charlotte, NC 28211
Cotswold

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!

Conveniently located near the Cotswold community...Charming one bedroom, one bath, end unit, condominium with a large balcony, off the front of the property, just steps away from the pool. Spacious living area, with ample wall space, open kitchen, accommodating bedroom and bath. Overall, an open floor plan with a great balcony area, that offers a wonderful extension of living space.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1042-churchill-downs-court ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Churchill Downs Court have any available units?
1042 Churchill Downs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 Churchill Downs Court have?
Some of 1042 Churchill Downs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 Churchill Downs Court currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Churchill Downs Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Churchill Downs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 Churchill Downs Court is pet friendly.
Does 1042 Churchill Downs Court offer parking?
No, 1042 Churchill Downs Court does not offer parking.
Does 1042 Churchill Downs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1042 Churchill Downs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Churchill Downs Court have a pool?
Yes, 1042 Churchill Downs Court has a pool.
Does 1042 Churchill Downs Court have accessible units?
No, 1042 Churchill Downs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Churchill Downs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 Churchill Downs Court does not have units with dishwashers.
