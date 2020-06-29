All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

10416 Dominion Village Drive

10416 Dominion Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10416 Dominion Village Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
SPECIAL- HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

Great Three Bedroom, 2.5 bath house in Highland Creek Neighborhood !

Features: beautiful hardwoods in living areas, spacious kitchen with granite counter top, large living area, formal dining, sunroom, 3 spacious bedrooms, washer and dryer included. Great community with many amenities.

Apply online: www.srpmanagement.net.
No pets allowed.
Application fee is non refundable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10416 Dominion Village Drive have any available units?
10416 Dominion Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 10416 Dominion Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10416 Dominion Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10416 Dominion Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10416 Dominion Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10416 Dominion Village Drive offer parking?
No, 10416 Dominion Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10416 Dominion Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10416 Dominion Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10416 Dominion Village Drive have a pool?
No, 10416 Dominion Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10416 Dominion Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 10416 Dominion Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10416 Dominion Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10416 Dominion Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10416 Dominion Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10416 Dominion Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

