10416 Dominion Village Drive

Amenities
SPECIAL- HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!
Great Three Bedroom, 2.5 bath house in Highland Creek Neighborhood !
Features: beautiful hardwoods in living areas, spacious kitchen with granite counter top, large living area, formal dining, sunroom, 3 spacious bedrooms, washer and dryer included. Great community with many amenities.
Apply online: www.srpmanagement.net.
No pets allowed.
Application fee is non refundable.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.