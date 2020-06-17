All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 26 2020 at 7:54 AM

10338 Mcgoogan Lane

10338 Mcgoogan Lane
Location

10338 Mcgoogan Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
Ballantyne!! One of Charlotte most sought-after areas. Complex Backs up to Ballantyne CC. Lovely 2 story Townhome in Scots Hill. 3 Bedrooms 2 .5 baths. Dining room and Breakfast area and seating at kitchen pass through bar. Hardwood Laminate flooring on lower level. New carpet upper level. Front porch leads to open courtyard area. Kitchen with 42" cabinets. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Nice back patio with storage room. Easy walk to Shopping centers. Restaurants, Publix and Walgreens

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10338 Mcgoogan Lane have any available units?
10338 Mcgoogan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 10338 Mcgoogan Lane have?
Some of 10338 Mcgoogan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10338 Mcgoogan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10338 Mcgoogan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10338 Mcgoogan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10338 Mcgoogan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 10338 Mcgoogan Lane offer parking?
No, 10338 Mcgoogan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10338 Mcgoogan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10338 Mcgoogan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10338 Mcgoogan Lane have a pool?
No, 10338 Mcgoogan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10338 Mcgoogan Lane have accessible units?
No, 10338 Mcgoogan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10338 Mcgoogan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10338 Mcgoogan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
