10338 Mcgoogan Lane

Ballantyne!! One of Charlotte most sought-after areas. Complex Backs up to Ballantyne CC. Lovely 2 story Townhome in Scots Hill. 3 Bedrooms 2 .5 baths. Dining room and Breakfast area and seating at kitchen pass through bar. Hardwood Laminate flooring on lower level. New carpet upper level. Front porch leads to open courtyard area. Kitchen with 42" cabinets. Washer & dryer and all appliances included. Nice back patio with storage room. Easy walk to Shopping centers. Restaurants, Publix and Walgreens