All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1032 Isleworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1032 Isleworth Avenue
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

1032 Isleworth Avenue

1032 Isleworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1032 Isleworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dilworth Elementary, Myers Park High School, Very Close to Hospitals, Uptown and SouthPark.

Walk everywhere! Fully remodeled home in the heart of Dilworth on a quiet street near everything that combines the best of traditional with a cool, modern vibe. Open floor plan, new kitchen, full 2nd floor (no angles!) with master, laundry and playroom + 2 BR and second bath. Downstairs includes open family/kitchen/dining, guest BR, office and full bath.

Longer-term lease available:
$4400/month - 1 Year
$4250/month - 2 Years
$4000/month - 3+ Years

We remodeled as "green" as possible, with low-flow bath fixtures, LED lights, low VOC paint and flooring. Hardwoods throughout with tile baths/laundry. Lots of storage with stand-up attic, clean basement and large, 2 car garage with concrete pad. Nicely landscaped - organic raised bed garden, fire pit, patio, screened porch, basketball hoop and play area. Walk everywhere (parks, grocery, schools, preschools, restaurants). Great neighbors! Lawn service included.

Clean, sealed basement with storage. Large (for Dilworth) back yard, 2 car garage with concrete flooring, basketball area, patio, screened porch, grilling area, raised bed organic garden, fire pit, modern trash screen, ornamental plants can be clipped for indoor decorating.

LOCATION: Heart of Dilworth on a quiet street that links Dilworth RD East and West. 1 block from East Blvd. 2 blocks to Latta Park. Near St. Pat's. Partially furnished can be negotiated. No smoking or pets.

Our family home is a lovely, well-located house vs. a traditional rental! Lawn service included. Renter responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, electric, gas).

(RLNE5093041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Isleworth Avenue have any available units?
1032 Isleworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Isleworth Avenue have?
Some of 1032 Isleworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Isleworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Isleworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Isleworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Isleworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Isleworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Isleworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1032 Isleworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Isleworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Isleworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1032 Isleworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Isleworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1032 Isleworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Isleworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Isleworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte