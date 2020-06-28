1032 Isleworth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dilworth Elementary, Myers Park High School, Very Close to Hospitals, Uptown and SouthPark.



Walk everywhere! Fully remodeled home in the heart of Dilworth on a quiet street near everything that combines the best of traditional with a cool, modern vibe. Open floor plan, new kitchen, full 2nd floor (no angles!) with master, laundry and playroom + 2 BR and second bath. Downstairs includes open family/kitchen/dining, guest BR, office and full bath.



Longer-term lease available:

$4400/month - 1 Year

$4250/month - 2 Years

$4000/month - 3+ Years



We remodeled as "green" as possible, with low-flow bath fixtures, LED lights, low VOC paint and flooring. Hardwoods throughout with tile baths/laundry. Lots of storage with stand-up attic, clean basement and large, 2 car garage with concrete pad. Nicely landscaped - organic raised bed garden, fire pit, patio, screened porch, basketball hoop and play area. Walk everywhere (parks, grocery, schools, preschools, restaurants). Great neighbors! Lawn service included.



Clean, sealed basement with storage. Large (for Dilworth) back yard, 2 car garage with concrete flooring, basketball area, patio, screened porch, grilling area, raised bed organic garden, fire pit, modern trash screen, ornamental plants can be clipped for indoor decorating.



LOCATION: Heart of Dilworth on a quiet street that links Dilworth RD East and West. 1 block from East Blvd. 2 blocks to Latta Park. Near St. Pat's. Partially furnished can be negotiated. No smoking or pets.



Our family home is a lovely, well-located house vs. a traditional rental! Lawn service included. Renter responsible for all utilities (water, sewer, electric, gas).



